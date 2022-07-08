Official: 60% of Iraqi prisoners are sentenced on drug charges

Shafaq News / The director of the center's office in Baghdad, Hazem Al-Rudaini, revealed on Friday that 60% of prisoners in Iraq are sentenced on drug charges.

Al-Rudaini warned that the scourge of drugs is spreading in Iraq, noting that it is the reason behind the collapse of families and social cohesion, and yields disastrous consequences on young people.

He added that there are 1000 prisoners in Amara's central jail, and most of them were sentenced on drug charges.

Dozens get arrested throughout Iraq, every week, on drug charges, according to al-Rudaini, who stressed the need to enhance the economic situation, especially in southern regions, launch awareness campaigns, as well as urge religious, health, and educational institutions to step in to limit the spread of drugs among youth.