Official: +21 million visited Karbala on the Arbaeen

Shafaq News/ The Abbassid Shrine --in reference to Abu Fadel al-Abbas bin Ali, a religious leader in the 7th century and Imam Hussein's brother-- said that more than 21 million pilgrims have visited Karbala as a part of the Arbaeen pilgrimage; a religious observance that marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the grandson of Islam's Prophet Mohammad, Imam Hussein, killed in battle in 680. The climax of the event coincides with September 17 this year.

A brief statement said that 21,198,640 devotees have visited the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother on the Arbaeen.