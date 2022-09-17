Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Official: +21 million visited Karbala on the Arbaeen

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-17T12:14:00+0000
Official: +21 million visited Karbala on the Arbaeen

Shafaq News/ The Abbassid Shrine --in reference to Abu Fadel al-Abbas bin Ali, a religious leader in the 7th century and Imam Hussein's brother-- said that more than 21 million pilgrims have visited Karbala as a part of the Arbaeen pilgrimage; a religious observance that marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the grandson of Islam's Prophet Mohammad, Imam Hussein, killed in battle in 680. The climax of the event coincides with September 17 this year.

A brief statement said that 21,198,640 devotees have visited the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother on the Arbaeen.

related

Security forces close Karbala entrances to prevent people from participating in al-Wazni's mother protest

Date: 2021-06-23 15:42:06
Security forces close Karbala entrances to prevent people from participating in al-Wazni's mother protest

Hospitals in Karbala are facing great pressure, official says

Date: 2021-08-06 08:12:30
Hospitals in Karbala are facing great pressure, official says

Iraqi authorities deny reports on extremist groups in Karbala

Date: 2020-10-04 16:12:28
Iraqi authorities deny reports on extremist groups in Karbala

Al-Wazni assassination: International reactions pouring in

Date: 2021-05-09 16:45:19
Al-Wazni assassination: International reactions pouring in

Civil Defense devises a comprehensive "early plan" for the Arbaeen pilgrimage

Date: 2021-09-07 13:10:59
Civil Defense devises a comprehensive "early plan" for the Arbaeen pilgrimage

UN SRSG in Karbala visits Ihab al-Wazni's family and meets with his mother

Date: 2021-06-24 10:58:03
UN SRSG in Karbala visits Ihab al-Wazni's family and meets with his mother

Crowds of mourners are striking by Al-Hashd security

Date: 2020-10-06 15:11:39
Crowds of mourners are striking by Al-Hashd security

Protestors set the vicinity of the Iranian consulate in Karbala on fire

Date: 2021-05-09 19:38:40
Protestors set the vicinity of the Iranian consulate in Karbala on fire