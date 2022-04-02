Official: +160 IDPs voluntarily return to their hometowns in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-02T12:23:11+0000

Shafaq News/ More than 160 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been voluntarily repatriated to their hometowns, Iraq's Ministry of Migration said on Saturday. A statement by the media office of Iraq's Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Migration, Othman al-Ghanmi, said that 162 persons residing in Khazar and Sham camps, east of Mosul, opted to relocate to their hometowns in Nineveh. Per the orders of al-Ghanmi, a total of 34 families were transferred to their hometowns after completing a security check on their background in cooperation with the local governments and security forces. Al-Ghanmi has taken over the duties of the Minister of Migration since March 22, 2022, in lieu of Evan Faiq Jabro who won a seat in the Iraqi parliament.

