Official: 125 persons, including security officers, sustained injuries in the Green Zone clashes on Saturday

Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-30T13:20:06+0000
Official: 125 persons, including security officers, sustained injuries in the Green Zone clashes on Saturday

Shafaq News/ At least 125 persons were injured in the clashes between the law enforcement and the demonstrators who stormed Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone for the second time in less than a week to protest the candidature of the Coordination Framework's pick for the premiership, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani.

In a brief press release on Saturday, Iraq's Ministry of Health said that 25 security officers were among the injured people.

Hundreds of demonstrators, mainly supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, breached the barricades surrounding the Greeb Zone and stormed the parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council's buildings.

