Official: 12 summon orders, three arrest warrants against persons involved in the "theft of the century"

Shafaq News/ Iraq's judiciary has summoned fifteen persons for links to the multi-billion dollar tax fraud that became domestically known as the "theft of the century", the federal commission of integrity announced on Sunday.

A statement by the commission said that the investigating magistrate in the country's central court for corruption crimes has summoned twelve employees of the Iraqi tax agency for facilitating the theft in accordance with Article 316 of the Iraqi penal code.

According to the statement, the magistrate issued arrest warrants against three businesspersons who have been found involved in the case.

"The order was issued in accordance with Article 444/11 of Iraq's penal code. The relevant authorities were instructed to seize the funds and assets under his name and ban them from traveling outside the country," the statement concluded.