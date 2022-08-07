Report

Officers sentenced to 15 years in prison in Jableh massacre case

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-07T09:45:14+0000
Officers sentenced to 15 years in prison in Jableh massacre case

Shafaq News / The Babel Criminal Court issued a 15-year prison sentence against three officers involved in the Jableh massacre.

A judicial source told Shafaq News Agency that ten police officers had been declared not guilty of the crime.

The Security Media Cell disclosed, on January 2, new details on the Jableh massacre.

The head of the Cell, Saad Maen, stated to the semi-official al-Iraqiya channel that the Ministry of Interior's statement on the incident was preliminary and undetailed.

"What happened was a crime, and an irresponsible misuse of power", Maen said, noting that the security forces, at the time, received inaccurate information confirming that there were two terrorists in the victims' house.

He added that 12 children were killed in the house in Jableh, pointing out that 14 suspects are arrested until the moment.

These updates confirmed Shafaq News agency's exclusive report on the incident.

