Officer survives an assassination attempt in al-Diwaniyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T21:27:10+0000

Shafaq News / An officer in the al-Diwaniyah's intelligence department survived an assassination attempt. A source told Shafaq News agency that two armed men riding a motorcycle tried to assassinate him. The source added that the officer was injured and transferred to al-Diwaniyah hospital. No further details were disclosed.

