Officer survives an assassination attempt in al-Diwaniyah
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-28T21:27:10+0000
Shafaq News / An officer in the al-Diwaniyah's intelligence department survived an assassination attempt.
A source told Shafaq News agency that two armed men riding a motorcycle tried to assassinate him.
The source added that the officer was injured and transferred to al-Diwaniyah hospital.
No further details were disclosed.
