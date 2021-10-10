Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Officer killed and two policemen injured in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T18:52:39+0000
Officer killed and two policemen injured in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A security source in Kirkuk reported that the death toll from ISIS attack on an electoral center in the southwest of the province has increased.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an officer was killed and two policemen were injured.

Earlier today, a security source in Kirkuk reported that a policeman was wounded in an ISIS attack on a polling station, southwest of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS snipers attacked al-Khartoum school, which is an electoral center in Al-Rashad district, southwest of Kirkuk.

The attack resulted in the injury of a member of the Al-Rashad police station, after which a force from the Federal Police went to address the source of the shooting, the source said, noting that all equipment was safely handed over to the Electoral Commission.

related

Security forces dismantle an ISIS cell in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-06-03 08:44:29
Security forces dismantle an ISIS cell in Kirkuk

A tribal Sheikh abducted by ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-18 13:35:11
A tribal Sheikh abducted by ISIS in Kirkuk

The Iraqi intelligence arrests ISIS fighters in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-19 08:37:06
The Iraqi intelligence arrests ISIS fighters in Kirkuk

ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-14 10:35:51
ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

An officer killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-27 06:49:07
An officer killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Security forces arrest two ISIS commanders in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-02-10 10:40:18
Security forces arrest two ISIS commanders in Kirkuk

ISIS attacks the federal police in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-10-05 19:26:16
ISIS attacks the federal police in Kirkuk

Iraq’s security forces kill three terrorists in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-09-16 21:32:21
Iraq’s security forces kill three terrorists in Kirkuk