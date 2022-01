Shafaq News / An officer had been injured in clashes that erupted between the security forces and ISIS in Diyala, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the clashes erupted in Hawi al-Azim area, and are still ongoing until the moment.

Areas west of Hawi al-Azim witness continuous security operations, especially following the recent incident in which 11 Iraqi soldiers were killed by ISIS terrorists.