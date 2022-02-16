OIC considers opening an office in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Wednesday received the Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef bin Mohammad al-Dobeay, and his accompanying delegation in his bureau in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his office, al-Kadhimi discussed with his guest ways to enhance the role of Iraq as a founding member of OIC and its role in bolstering the ties between the member states.

The meeting touched upon the procedures of inaugurating a bureau of the organization in the Iraqi capital.

Al-Kadhimi laid emphasis on the coordination pathways the organization promotes amid the challenges the region, and the entire Islamic world, are coping with.