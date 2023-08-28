OIC Secretary-General arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, has arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad today, Monday.

Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated, "Taha arrived in Baghdad today and is scheduled to meet with President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani."

According to Al-Sahaf, discussions between the OIC Secretary-General and Iraqi officials, notably including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, encompass avenues for collaboration within the organization's framework.