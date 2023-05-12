Nuri al-Maliki Praises Government Formation and Commends Clans' Role in Iraq's Stability

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Nuri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition, delivered a speech praising the successful formation of the government led by Muhammad S. al-Sudani. He emphasized that this accomplishment has effectively thwarted plans of "sedition and sabotage" in Iraq.

Al-Maliki made these remarks at an event held by the Bani Tamim clans near Baquba. He commended their role in combating terrorist organizations and collaborating with the judiciary to settle lawsuits.

The head of the State of Law Coalition also lauded the clans for their contribution to Iraq's progress toward stability and cohesion, noting that their efforts have garnered international recognition.

He highlighted the government's initiatives and projects, which have been instrumental in countering attempts to dismantle clans and incite unrest.

Al-Maliki emphasized the unity of the clans and the Iraqi people and their collaboration with the government as key factors in foiling suspicious attempts and plans to hinder Iraq's economic advancement.