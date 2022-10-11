Report

Nuri Al-Maliki testified in the audio leaks case, then released on bail

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-11T09:39:02+0000
Nuri Al-Maliki testified in the audio leaks case, then released on bail

Shafaq News/ The leader of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, testified on Tuesday in the audio leaks case in Al-Karkh/Baghdad court.

A leader of the Sadrist movement, Judge Jaafar al-Moussawi, revealed that the court released Al-Maliki on bail.

The leaked audio was released last July when Al-Maliki claimed the Muqtada Al Sadr is backed by foreign powers, whom he accuses of a kidnapping and murder campaign across Iraq during years of sectarian violence after the 2003 US-led invasion.

"For Peace," a team of Iraqi experts specializing in uncovering deep fake technology, told Shafaq News Agency that the person speaking in the controversial audio recordings attributed to the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, is al-Maliki himself after analyzing their content.

