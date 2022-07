Shafaq News/ The media office of the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, distanced himself from an audio recording in which Al-Maliki attacked leaders and political forces, most notably the leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

Al-Maliki's media office confirmed the audio recording is "fabricated."

The Office confirmed that "what was published is synthesized voice of Al-Maliki through Deepfake technology."

Below is the circulated audio.