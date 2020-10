Shafaq News / A source in the Islamic Dawa Party revealed on Sunday that the Secretary-General of the party, Nouri Al-Maliki, contracted COVID-19.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Maliki's health condition is currently stable.

Tens of government and security figures in Iraq have caught COVID-19 over the past months; some of them passed away from its complications. The total number of confirmed cases has reached 400124, including 232330 recoveries. The death toll has reached 9790.