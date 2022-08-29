Nouri Al-Maliki's bloc demands the Judiciary prosecute three of al-Kadhimi's advisors 

Shafaq News/ Nouri Al-Maliki's State of Law bloc on Monday urged the Iraqi judiciary to issue arrest warrants against three advisors of Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi for an alleged role in the soaring tension inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone.

The powerful Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced he is quitting political life for good and closing his political offices in a move that could further inflame tensions in the country.

Gunfire rang out in the Green Zone, and security forces launched tear gas canisters to disperse al-Sadr supporters converging on the area. At least two people were killed and 19 wounded, police and medical workers said.

Al-Kadhimi held an emergency meeting with senior security commanders afternoon, urging the protestors to evacuate the Green Zone and security forces to show self-restraint.

An official statement by Nouri Al-Maliki's bloc called on the Iraqi judiciary to issue arrest warrants against the "tools of strife" whom it accused of fueling clashes between al-Sadr followers and the law enforcement, naming al-Kadhimi's advisors Mushreq Abbas, Mohannad Naim, and Kadhem al-Sahlani.

The statement demanded the prime minister to "disown" the deeds of his advisors, "otherwise, he is responsible for their deeds and involved in this huge liability since they are his advisors."