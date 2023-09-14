Norwegian institute hosts seminar on Iraq invasion and Palestinian-Israeli Oslo Accords: A deep dive into collective memory and political conflicts

Shafaq News / The Norwegian Institute for Peace Research announced on Thursday that it will host a seminar in Oslo to discuss the repercussions of the Iraq invasion and the Palestinian issue. The institute described these two topics as subjects of deep conflict, as the peoples of both countries continue to be affected by their historical events.

According to the Norwegian Institute, which conducts research on conditions for peaceful relations among nations, groups, and peoples, the seminar will take place on Friday, September 22.

The institute explained that two decades have passed since the Iraq invasion in 2003 and three decades since the Palestinian-Israeli Oslo Accords. These anniversaries remain subjects of intense dispute and are etched in the memory of the West, including Norway.

The seminar aims to bring together experts from Iraq and Palestine to explore the multiple dimensions of collective memory, present historical narratives, and shape political conflicts.

According to the statement, the year 2003 represented the dawn of a new era for Iraqis, symbolizing freedom and choice. However, after 20 years since the invasion, questions arise, including where things stand in a country where over half of its citizens were born during or after the invasion.

These questions also delve into how Iraqis perceive this historical event and where Iraqis look toward the future.

The report noted that Iraqi researcher Ayda al-Qaisi will discuss these questions, with a particular focus on "Post-Tishreen Iraq" and the impact of youth demands for change.

The other part of the seminar will address the 30th anniversary of the Oslo Accords, examining the future of peace negotiations after 30 years of the failed process.

Researcher Nadhim Khoury will discuss the current trends in peace negotiations, which go beyond Palestinians to normalize relations between Israel and Arab states.

It added that this path, initiated by former US President Donald Trump's administration, is not new in reality, as it repeats the diplomatic initiatives that preceded the Oslo Accords (1967-1993), completely ignoring the Palestinians.

The statement concluded that the future of peace initiatives appears to resemble the past, as in both cases, the Palestinians are excluded.