Norway invites Iraq's foreign minister to the 2023 Oslo conference

Shafaq News/ Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt invited its Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, to participate in the 2023 Oslo conference in July.

Huitfeldt's remarks came during a meeting with Hussein on the sidelines of the Manama dialogue 2022 in Bahrain.

According to a readout issued by the Iraqi ministry, Hussein discussed with Huitfeldt the Iraqi-Norwegian bilateral ties, the cooperation prospects between the two countries, and the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the world's economy and the Middle East.

Minister Hussein called on the international community to find radical and rational solutions to the ongoing conflicts via dialogue and prioritizing mutual interests.

The meeting touched upon Iraq's efforts to bridge the gap in the Saudi-Iranian and US-Iranian ties. Minister Hussein said Iraq spares no effort to achieve regional peace and security.

The Norwegian diplomat congratulated Hussein for the formation of the Iraqi government and renewing the confidence in him as a foreign minister, stressing her country's willingness to develop bilateral ties with Iraq and achieve prosperity for both nations.