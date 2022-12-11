Norway invites Iraq's foreign minister to participate in the Oslo congress in June

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, met with Norway's non-resident ambassador to Iraq, Espen Lindbæck, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Sunday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the deputy prime minister discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Iraq and Norway and cooperation prospects between the two friendly nations.

Hussein laid emphasis on reactivating the joint Iraqi-Norwegian committee, previous memoranda of understanding, and resuming diplomatic activity.

The meeting touched upon Iraq's role in reducing the tension in the region and preparations for the Baghdad conference scheduled to take place in February 2023 in Amman.

The Norwegian diplomat congratulated Hussein for forming the new government and renewing confidence in him as foreign minister, reiterating his country's willingness to bolster its ties with Iraq.

Lindbæck extended an invitation to Hussein to visit Norway and participate in the Oslo congress slated to take place in June.