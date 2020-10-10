North Korea registers No Coronavirus Cases

Shafaq news/ North Korea's Kim Jong Un says no Coronavirus cases in his Country.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised the country’s efforts to prevent any coronavirus outbreak, saying that "not a single person in the North had contracted the coronavirus that has swept the world since emerging in neighboring China.”

He has addressed on Saturday a predawn military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers’ Party.

In the same parade, Kim thanked the military, which showcased new strategy weapons, for help in recovering from a series of damaging storms over the summer.

It’s noteworthy that Pyongyang closed its borders in January to try to protect itself from the infection and regularly said it had no cases.