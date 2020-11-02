Normalization with Israel may see light soon, Iraqi politician reveals surprising details on the European tour

Shafaq News / The Iraqi delegation discussed normalization projects with Israel in the recent European tour it conducted, the Iraqi politician close to the US administration, Mithal Al-Alusi, revealed on Monday.

Al-Alusi told Shafaq News agency, "the official Iraqi delegation, which recently conducted a European tour, listened and discussed the issue of normalization between Iraq and Israel".

He added, "This matter is surrounded by high secrecy, especially after it was leaked to media before even happening".

Al-Alusi revealed a surprise in this regard, "the official Iraqi delegation sent a message to the world that we want normalization between Baghdad and Tel Aviv, but it is too early; especially with the financial, security and electoral crises in Iraq".

He concluded, "normalization may see the light soon".

The Iraqi government delegation headed by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi conducted a European tour last month to France, Germany and England.

Shafaq News Agency revealed from its sources that the Iraqi delegation will discuss normalization with Israel before launching the tour.

Israel has concluded normalization agreements with the Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in the past few weeks, while Iraq described these agreements as "domestic affairs" for these countries.