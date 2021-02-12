Report

"Non-disclosure" agreement between Iran and Al-Kadhimi, Sources

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-12T17:24:49+0000
Shafaq News / political sources said, on Friday, that a "non-disclosure" agreement had been reached between Iraq ‘Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Iranian officials, to prevent rocket attacks on US facilities in Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi enters into private negotiations with Iran to stop the attacks targeting the US embassy in Baghdad which launched by Pro-Iranian armed factions. The sources told Shafaq News Agency.

U.S. officials blame Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the embassy in Baghdad. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.

