"Non-disclosure" agreement between Iran and Al-Kadhimi, Sources

Shafaq News / political sources said, on Friday, that a "non-disclosure" agreement had been reached between Iraq ‘Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Iranian officials, to prevent rocket attacks on US facilities in Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi enters into private negotiations with Iran to stop the attacks targeting the US embassy in Baghdad which launched by Pro-Iranian armed factions. The sources told Shafaq News Agency.

U.S. officials blame Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the embassy in Baghdad. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.