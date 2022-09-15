Non-Iraqi PKK fighter captured by the Iraqi army in Nineveh 

Shafaq News/ A force from the Iraqi army reportedly apprehended a foreigner with ties to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the governorate of Nineveh on Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the Iraqi army's 20th division managed to arrest a non-Iraqi fighter with ties to the party outlawed by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States.

The arrestee was captured in a security operation in mount Sinjar in the northwest of Mosul, Nineveh's capital city.

"He was handed to the Iraqi National Security Agency," the source added without providing further details.