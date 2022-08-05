No upcoming meeting between Al-Ameri and Al-Sadr, Sources

Shafaq News/ On Friday, sources said that the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada Al-Sadr, and the head of Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Ameri, will not meet soon.

A leading source in the Sadrist movement told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Amiri sent a message with some figures in the Sadrist movement that he would like to meet al-Sadr, as soon as possible. Still, they informed him that Al-Sadr refused any dialogue with the Coordination Framework Forces unless they reverse their decision to nominate parties' figures for prime minister and hold early elections.

However, a CF source told our Agency that Al-Ameri is awaiting before visiting Al-Hanana until knowing details about the meeting between the UN Envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and Al-Sadr.

Earlier today, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, met the popular Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, and said their meeting was fruitful.

In a press conference, Plasschaert said that the meeting discussed ways to address the current political crisis in Iraq.

Yesterday, Plasschaert net with al-Ameri, and discussed the latest developments in the country and ways to address the current political deadlock, stressing the need for continuous talks between all parties.

Over the weekend, followers of the influential Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed and occupied Iraq's parliament in protest over a rival bloc attempting to form a government.

The move comes less than two months after al-Sadr's bloc in parliament resigned after it failed to form a majoritarian government following its victory in the October 2021 elections.

Nearly ten months after those elections, there is still no new government. The country's stability is at stake as this showdown between al-Sadr's supporters and his political rivals continue to play out.

Iraqis have mixed views on what al-Sadr's objectives are and the tactics he employs. Still, a large swathe of the public views him as a needed agent of change amid the failures of Iraq's political system.