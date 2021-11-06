Report

No surge in the COVID-19 infection rates among pupils, MoH assures

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-06T13:15:21+0000
No surge in the COVID-19 infection rates among pupils, MoH assures

Shafaq News/ The COVID-19 infection rate among pupils in Iraq is consistent with the expected rate of this age group, the media team of Iraq's Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Saturday.

A member of the team, Haitham al-Obaidi, told Shafaq News Agency, "shool students are under continuous surveillance by the School Healthcare Programme, in addition to the awareness campaigns and vaccination rollouts for teachers and students."

"The infection rates among children less than 15 years old was 5%, and it remained unchanged after launching the academic year," he said.

"It is imperative to pay special heeds to sports classes because it boosts the children's immunity," he concluded.

