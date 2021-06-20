Report

No sessions before the Parliament dissolution, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-20T14:28:38+0000
No sessions before the Parliament dissolution, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Head of "Bayareq al-Khair" bloc in the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Khalidi, said that electoral campaigns tampers with the Parliament quorum and halts the convention of the representatives.

MP al-Khalidi told Shafaq News Agency, "the Parliament voted upon dissolving itself. It basically dissolved itself," he elaborated, "this explains the failure to achieve the quorum and resume the sessions."

"I do not think that the quorum will be completed because MPs are overoccupied by the electoral campaigns," he said, "All laws controversial bills will be tabled to the next parliamentary session."

Early in April, the Kurdistan Parliament passed a decree to dissolve itself two days ahead of the elections scheduled for October 10, 2020.

