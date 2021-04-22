Report

No serious adverse effects among COVID-19 vaccine recipients in Iraq, MP says

Date: 2021-04-22T14:24:48+0000
Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Health Committee said that Iraq had not registered any serious adverse effects since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the country.

Committee Member, MP Jawad al-Mosawi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "with all the vaccines in Iraq -the Chinese, the American, and the Russian- we have not registered any case of mortality or serious complication after receiving the vaccine."

He added, "so far, all the vaccines are safe. There are concerns in public...Those concerns will gradually fade with time."

Al-Mosawi called on the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment to launch an awareness campaign to educate the public on the vitality of the Coronavirus vaccines at this critical stage.

