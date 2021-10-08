No security breaches were recorded in Nineveh during the special voting day, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T16:47:21+0000

Shafaq News/ The commander of Basra operations command, Major General Ali Al-Majidi, announced the success of the security plan for the special voting process. Al-Majidi told Shafaq News Agency that no security breaches were recorded in the governorate. For his part, a source in the Nineveh's IHEC office confirmed to Shafaq News agency that no complaints were registered from any local or international observer. "We did not encounter any problems, nor record any malfunctions in the voting machines," she said. The head of the caretaker government, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said in a tweet today, Reflecting their commitment & responsibility, our ISF heroes completed the special vote." He added, "All measures were in place to ensure its integrity. This is the first step towards a successful general election. Voting is a fulfillment of our national duty & our means of achieving change. The special vote for about 1.2 million voters from security personnel, prison inmates, and displaced persons in camps across the country began today morning. According to IHEC figures, 3,249 candidates representing 21 coalitions and 109 parties, will run for the elections to win 329 seats in the Iraqi parliament.

