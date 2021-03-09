No peace treaty with Israel, Iraq denies

Shafaq News / Iraq denied, on Tuesday, a presidential statement regarding normalization with Israel.

A spokesman of the Iraqi Presidency clarified that misinformation is being circulated on Media that President Barham Salih said in a statement Iraq is ready to sign a peace treaty with Israel in coordination with the Palestinian authorities.

The statement added; “this is absolutely untrue, and that the statement is fabricated. We call on the media and bloggers to provide accurate, and credible reporting,…otherwise circulating this news without verification aims to create chaos for suspicious purposes.