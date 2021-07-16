Report

No new COVID-19 variants registered in Diyala, official confirms

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-16T08:59:36+0000
Shafaq News / Diyala Governorate confirmed that no new COVID-19 variants had been registered in the governorate.

The Director of Public Health department in the governorate, Nabil Fadel, told Shafaq News Agency, "COVID-19's new strain can only be identified in the central examination laboratories in Baghdad," warning of risks borne by asymptomatic patients who can spread the virus through human gatherings.

Fadel called for being cautious in electoral gatherings and social events, to avoid contracting the virus, stressing the need to adhere to the preventive measures and receive the vaccine, which is available in the governorate.

He pointed out that the danger of COVID-19 is increasing due to the low vaccine turnout and

holding gatherings, despite the continuous warnings of the crisis cell and the concerned authorities.

