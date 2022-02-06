No legal text explains what to do next if parliament fails to elect a president, law expert says

Shafaq News/ The delay of the parliament session dedicated to electing a president of the republic does not abolish the candidature of the current candidates, expert in Iraqi law Ali al-Tamimi said on Sunday.

Al-Tamimi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that postponing the session neither annuls the candidature of the current candidates nor allows new candidates to apply.

"It has nothing to do with the candidates. It is purely parliamentary work," he said.

"There is no legal or constitutional text that annuls the candidature of the current candidates and opens the door for new candidates to apply. In fact, the Iraqi lawmaker did not expect that political conflicts could halt the election. What happens beyond this stage is missing."