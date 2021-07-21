No evidence for COVID-19 vaccine associated mortality, MoH spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ Allegations that Coronavirus vaccine are associated with a higher mortality rate lack empirical evidence, a spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Tuesday, warning of an imminent catastrophe if complacency toward the pandemic persists.

The spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Health, Saif al-Badr, said in a statement issued earlier today, "I dare anyone, from inside or outside Iraq, to provide any evidence that the Coronavirus vaccine has caused the death of anyone. The three available vaccines are all safe and efficient."

"Three months ago, the Ministry anticipated a surge in Coronavirus infections. We increased the number of beds available for the [COVID-19] patients. We have m the capacity to contain this surge."

"In the third wave, we registered many cases among the younger population, the last of which is a case of a 12-day old patient," he continues, "the infection rate is increasing drastically because of the poor compliance, whether for donning masks or vaccination. If this rate continues to rise, there will be a real catastrophe."

"Critical cases are currently more than ever," he added.