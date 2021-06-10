Report

No emergency government will be formed, MP confirms

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-10T16:18:02+0000
No emergency government will be formed, MP confirms

Shafaq News/ The head of Bayariq Al-Khair Parliamentary Bloc, Muhammad Al-Khalidi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The news about an official political move to form an emergency government headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to manage the next stage and supervise the parliamentary elections is untrue".

"There is no legal or constitutional text that allows political forces to form an emergency government," noting, "governments are only formed by the law of Parliament and according to the constitution."

Recently, there were rumors about some politicians' intentions to form an emergency government and postpone the upcoming elections.

