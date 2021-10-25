Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

No changes in the results of the elections in Diyala after recounting votes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-25T11:28:48+0000
No changes in the results of the elections in Diyala after recounting votes

Shafaq News/ The Office of the High Electoral Commission in Diyala Governorate ruled out, on Monday, that the result of the election may change after recounting the ballots manually in polling stations.

The director of the office, Ali Karim, told Shafaq News Agency, "we are awaiting the decisions about the appeals," stressing that those appeals lack evidence."

"Most likely, there will be no changes in the election results in the Governorate," he added.

It is noteworthy that on Sunday, the Board of Commissioners agreed to manually recount the votes in 297 polling stations, based on 22 appeals submitted in the governorates of Diyala, Nineveh, Maysan, Karbala, Kirkuk, Dhi Qar, Al-Anbar, Qadisiyah, Saladin, Muthanna, Basra, Baghdad, and Babel.

related

Veterinary Hospital in Diyala killed more than 4500 chicken for being infected with Avian Influenza

Date: 2021-06-26 10:49:47
Veterinary Hospital in Diyala killed more than 4500 chicken for being infected with Avian Influenza

The Feyli Kurds brigade pursues ISIS remnants in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-01 12:45:57
The Feyli Kurds brigade pursues ISIS remnants in Diyala

Covid-19: Diyala in under control

Date: 2020-08-03 12:21:56
Covid-19: Diyala in under control

Two soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-11 19:22:50
Two soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala

PMF and the Iraqi Army starts a security operation in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-11 05:58:14
PMF and the Iraqi Army starts a security operation in Diyala

Maintenance teams repair tower No. (79) in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-08-01 18:20:08
Maintenance teams repair tower No. (79) in Khanaqin

A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-12 17:27:58
A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Members of the tribal mobilization forces attack police officers in Diyala

Date: 2021-10-10 16:11:27
Members of the tribal mobilization forces attack police officers in Diyala