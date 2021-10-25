No changes in the results of the elections in Diyala after recounting votes

Shafaq News/ The Office of the High Electoral Commission in Diyala Governorate ruled out, on Monday, that the result of the election may change after recounting the ballots manually in polling stations.

The director of the office, Ali Karim, told Shafaq News Agency, "we are awaiting the decisions about the appeals," stressing that those appeals lack evidence."

"Most likely, there will be no changes in the election results in the Governorate," he added.

It is noteworthy that on Sunday, the Board of Commissioners agreed to manually recount the votes in 297 polling stations, based on 22 appeals submitted in the governorates of Diyala, Nineveh, Maysan, Karbala, Kirkuk, Dhi Qar, Al-Anbar, Qadisiyah, Saladin, Muthanna, Basra, Baghdad, and Babel.