No casualties in the Umm Qasr port fire

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-24T21:12:53+0000
No casualties in the Umm Qasr port fire

Shafaq News/ Fire broke out in a fuel tank outside Iraq's main Gulf Umm Qasr port near Basra, sources reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the civil defense teams extinguished the flames that erupted in two gasoline tankers inside the port.

"The firefighting teams controlled the fire. No casualties were reported," the source said.

A security source said that the flames erupted "accidentally", indicating that the security forces rushed to the site and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Iraq exports most of its oil through its southern Gulf ports, and Umm Qasr receives imports of grain, vegetable oils, and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food.

