No behind-the-scenes dialogue is going on with the Sadrist bloc, Sanad says

hafaq News/ Mustafa Sanad, a member of the Independent Iraq Alliance, denied conducting secret dialogue with the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr adrist movementregarding the new government.

Sanad told Shafaq News Agency, who is a member of the coalition delegation that met with Al-Sadr today, "Our visit to the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, aimed to end diaspora. Al-Sadr welcomed us, but he insisted on forming a majority government."

"We never conducted a behind-the-scenes dialogue with al-Sadr or the Sadrist bloc", noting, "We, as an independent coalition, decided to be neutral, since the political situation is very confusing currently."

A delegation from the Independent Iraq Alliance met today with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to discuss forming the new government.