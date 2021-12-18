No Omicron in Iraq, Ministry of Health confirms

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced on Saturday that no infection with the new Coronavirus variant "Omicron" had been recorded in the Country.

The spokesperson for the Ministry, Saif Al-Badr, said that Iraq did not registred any infection with the Omicron mutant, "although it is possible."

He added that the Ministry is ready to confront the new variant, stressing the need to adhere to preventive measures, including wearing masks and receiving the vaccine.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (25th in the world) with 2,090,208 cases and 24,051 deaths