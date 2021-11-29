No Omicron cases had been registered in Iraq, official says  

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed that no new infection with the Omicron variant has been recorded in the country.

A member of the ministry's media team, Ruba Falah, told Shafaq News Agency, "The vaccine works on most variants," noting, "the vaccine reduces mortalities and the severity of infection, but does not prevent contracting the new COVID-19 variant."

There is no scientific proof that the vaccine is resistant to the new variant, he added.

Falah indicated that a meeting will be held to discuss the latest developments in the epidemiological situation.