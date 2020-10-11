Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

"No Curfew", the Iraqi MoH confirms

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-11T17:42:10+0000
"No Curfew", the Iraqi MoH confirms

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment resolved on Sunday the debate over re-imposing COVID-19 curfew.

"The Ministry of Health calls on citizens to wear masks and apply social distancing and confirms that there will be no curfew", said the ministry’s spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, in a brief statement received by Shafaq News agency.

The Technical Undersecretary for the Ministry of Health, Hazem Al-Jumaili, said earlier," the ban decision will be discussed in the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety", adding, "the epidemiological situation is changing, and COVID-19 cases worldwide are increasing".

He highlighted, "the increase of the caseload in the neighboring countries is a red flag that requires additional preventive measures by the Iraqi government, the concerned authorities and the citizens", noting that, "the decrease in temperatures will be a catalyst for the transmission of the virus, especially inside closed places".


related

Six COVID-19 cases in a displacement camp and UNHCR warns of a disaster

Date: 2020-08-25 11:05:54
Six COVID-19 cases in a displacement camp and UNHCR warns of a disaster

Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-29 12:43:16
Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

MOH on COVID-19: middle-aged and elders are more susceptible and vulnerable

Date: 2020-08-19 11:25:30
MOH on COVID-19: middle-aged and elders are more susceptible and vulnerable

Official Iranian confirmation: Coronavirus infections tripled after "Muharram"

Date: 2020-09-17 18:57:38
Official Iranian confirmation: Coronavirus infections tripled after "Muharram"

Covid-19: 2015 recoveries and 3484 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-10 13:23:18
Covid-19: 2015 recoveries and 3484 news cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3,200+ cases and 52 deaths..infection and death rates are decreasing in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-04 12:54:23
COVID-19: 3,200+ cases and 52 deaths..infection and death rates are decreasing in Iraq

A COVID-19 drug is now available in Iraq, says MOH

Date: 2020-08-23 15:16:22
A COVID-19 drug is now available in Iraq, says MOH

Iraqi MoH: COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 80%

Date: 2020-09-22 14:51:28
Iraqi MoH: COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 80%