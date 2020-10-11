"No Curfew", the Iraqi MoH confirms

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment resolved on Sunday the debate over re-imposing COVID-19 curfew.

"The Ministry of Health calls on citizens to wear masks and apply social distancing and confirms that there will be no curfew", said the ministry’s spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, in a brief statement received by Shafaq News agency.

The Technical Undersecretary for the Ministry of Health, Hazem Al-Jumaili, said earlier," the ban decision will be discussed in the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety", adding, "the epidemiological situation is changing, and COVID-19 cases worldwide are increasing".

He highlighted, "the increase of the caseload in the neighboring countries is a red flag that requires additional preventive measures by the Iraqi government, the concerned authorities and the citizens", noting that, "the decrease in temperatures will be a catalyst for the transmission of the virus, especially inside closed places".



