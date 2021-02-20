No COVID-19 from new strains detected in Diyala yet, public health official says

Shafaq News/ The Healthcare Directorate in Diyala confirmed that none of the new cases of COVID-19 registered in the governorate today are from the new strains.

The Head of the Governorate's Health Directorate said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "we did not register any case of the new strains. We sent swabs from suspected cases to the laboratory, and the results are pending."

He added, "we laid up plans to confront the new strains of the Coronavirus given its widespread in neighboring countries. So far, the infections and mortalities are under control."

"The vaccines are efficacious against the new strains. Medical trials conducted by high-profile pharmaceuticals proved the efficacy of those vaccines," he continued.

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the County, the Government imposed a partial and total lockdown, closed public sites, prohibited gatherings, and shifted to online learning in schools and universities instead of in-person attendance.