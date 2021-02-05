Nineveh is effectively in the eye of the second wave, medical official says

Shafaq News/ The Director of Nineveh Health, Dr. Falah Al-Taie, announced, on Friday, that the governorate has "effectively" entered the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, indicating that it will be "more severe" than the first as a result of lax health procedures.

In an interview with Shafaq News agency, Al-Taie indicated, "the period of immunity that the majority of the residents gained in the first wave has ended," adding, "the second wave will be more severe due to the citizens' Complacency."

Regarding the decisions to prevent curfews and ban parties and weddings, Al-Taie said, "These decisions are the prerogatives of the Central Crisis Cell, and we are obligated to follow them."

"We urgently need a campaign to educate the public about the risk of non-compliance and Complacency," he continued.

Earlier today, Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment hinted to resort to more stringent measures to limit the Coronavirus outbreak amid increasing COVID-19 daily case counts.