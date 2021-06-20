Report

Nineveh court summons the Director of a state-owned company

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-20T12:39:09+0000
Nineveh court summons the Director of a state-owned company
Shafaq News/ The Commission of Integrity summoned the former Director-General of the state-owned Mishraq Sulphur company for concluding a 32 billion dinars contract contrary to the instructions of the Ministry of Industry.

In a statement issued earlier today, Sunday, the Commission said the Nineveh Investigation Magistrate of Integrity Cases has issued an order to appear for violating the regulations of the Federal Financial Oversight Department.

