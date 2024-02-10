Nineveh Provincial Council vote for the first deputy governor

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)'s candidate, Sirwan Al-Ruzbayani, was reaffirmed as the first deputy governor by the Nineveh Provincial Council on Saturday.

According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, the Council chose Omar Namik Al-Mulla from the National Identity Party as the second deputy governor.

Last week, Iraq held a series of elections across various provincial councils to appoint new leaders. The outcomes of the provincial elections on December 18, 2023, were crucial in shaping the composition of the councils.