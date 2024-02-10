Nineveh Provincial Council vote for the first deputy governor
Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)'s candidate, Sirwan Al-Ruzbayani, was reaffirmed as the first deputy governor by the Nineveh Provincial Council on Saturday.
According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, the Council chose Omar Namik Al-Mulla from the National Identity Party as the second deputy governor.
Last week, Iraq held a series of elections across various provincial councils to appoint new leaders. The outcomes of the provincial elections on December 18, 2023, were crucial in shaping the composition of the councils.
Ahmed Al-Hasoud was unanimously chosen as the chairman of the Nineveh Provincial Council, while Muhammad Abdullah Al-Jubouri, also known as "Abu Fanar," was elected as the deputy chairman. Furthermore, most of the Council voted to reappoint Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil for a second term as the governor of Nineveh.