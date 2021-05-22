Nineveh: High ranking officials convicted of bribery charges

Shafaq News/ Nineveh's Criminal Court convicted three senior local officials in the governorate administration for charges related to bribery related to the land distribution file.

According to the source, “Nineveh’s Criminal Court sentenced three officials in the governorate administration to two years of imprisonment, dismissal from employment, and a financial penalty after they were convicted of bribery related to the land distribution file.”

These sentences came after months of thorough audit of the files during which the real estate registration department in the city was shut down.