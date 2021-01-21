Report

Nine killed in a traffic accident near Camp Speicher

Shafaq News / A security source in Saladin stated that nine people, most of them Iraqi soldiers, were killed in a traffic accident on the Tikrit-Mosul road.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the accident occurred due to a collision of two vehicles on the Tikrit-Mosul road near the Camp Speicher, killing nine people, most of them soldiers."

The source added, "ambulance teams transferred the bodies to the forensic medicine office, while the competent authorities conducted the necessary legal procedures."

