Nine injuries in IED attack near Baqubah

Date: 2020-12-22T08:20:34+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported today, Tuesday, that nine policemen, including two officers, were injured in an explosion in the outskirts of Abu Saida district, 30 km northeast Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News that an explosive device detonated on the outskirts of Al-Makhisa village, east of Abu Saida, targeting an emergency police patrol.

The source confirmed that the incident resulted in nine varying injuries among the personnel of the patrol. The injured policemen, two of whom are officers, were transferred to the hospital to receive treatment, while a force from the police launched an inspection campaign to track the perpetrators.

