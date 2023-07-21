Nine Years After Speicher Massacre, Iraqi Authorities Capture Key Perpetrator

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi authorities announced the arrest of one of the perpetrators of the Speicher crime in northeastern Syria. The arrest culminated in a nine-year pursuit to bring the accused to justice.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command explained that the arrested, identified as "Izzat Ibrahim Muhammad Rabie," was wanted in connection with the terrorist crime at Speicher, which had sent shockwaves across Iraq and the international community.

The arrest was made possible through a well-executed operation carried out closely with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service.

According to the Command, the pursuit was fraught with challenges, as the perpetrator had resorted to adopting a false identity to evade capture and had attempted to flee to a neighboring country.

As the legal proceedings against the accused unfold, the arrest will likely provide solace to those affected by the Speicher crime.

The Speicher crime was a massacre of hundreds of young military cadets in 2014 by ISIS. The victims were taken prisoner and then executed in cold blood. The crime significantly blew the Iraqi military and sent shockwaves nationwide.