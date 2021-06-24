Nine Syrians, including children, caught crossing the Iraqi-Syrian borders
Date: 2021-06-24T13:55:12+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces caught a group of Syrian nationals attempting to enter the Iraqi territory from Syria earlier today, Thursday.
The Directorate of Military Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense said that after a report from the Intelligence Department of Nineveh Operations Command, thermographic cameras identified a movement near the Iraqi-Syrian borders, which confirmed that a group was trying to infiltrate through into Iraq.
"Consequently, a force from the Military Intelligence of the 15th Division and a force from the 2nd regiment of the 71st Infantry Brigade, set an ambush in the village of Kani Attar of Rabeia sub-district in western Nineveh and arrested them as soon as they crossed the border.
The statement explained that the arrestees, five children and four women, were handed to Rabeia police station.