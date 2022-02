Shafaq News/ Iraqi military apprehended seven persons with connections to the extremist group of ISIS in three separate operations in Saladin, Babel, and al-Anbar, spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yehya Rasool, announced on Sunday.

Rasool said that another ISIS terrorist was captured in cooperation with Kurdistan's Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in al-Sulaymaniyah.