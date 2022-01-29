Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Nine ISIS militants in connection with al-Udhaim's January 21 attack killed in an airstrike

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-29T20:32:42+0000
Nine ISIS militants in connection with al-Udhaim's January 21 attack killed in an airstrike

Shafaq News/ Ongoing military operation in northeast Diyala resulted in killing nine ISIS militants involved in an attack on a headquarters of the Iraqi army in al-Udhaim basin earlier this month, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Saturday.

SMC said that the National Security Agency (NSA) was able to determine the exact location of the militant group that waged the brazen attack on the army headquarters in al-Udhaim on January 21.

In coordination with the Joint Operations Command (JOC) of the Iraqi army, the Iraqi airforces' F-16 carried out a series of three airstrikes, killing nine terrorists.

The operation is still underway, according to SMC.

On January 21, gunmen from the Islamic State extremist group attacked an army barracks in al-Udhaim mountainous area in northeast Diyala, killing ten soldiers and an officer as they slept.

related

Iraqi Aviation strikes ISIS in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-11 21:10:08
Iraqi Aviation strikes ISIS in Diyala

Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

Date: 2020-12-29 20:36:55
Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

Police officers killed and missing in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-26 19:44:04
Police officers killed and missing in an ISIS attack in Diyala

ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-18 19:35:15
ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Iraqi artillery addresses ISIS movements in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-11 08:28:13
Iraqi artillery addresses ISIS movements in Diyala

Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-08 09:43:48
Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

ISIS attacks the federal police in Diyala, kills three officers

Date: 2021-04-23 07:13:47
ISIS attacks the federal police in Diyala, kills three officers

Security forces pursue ISIS cells in south Diyala

Date: 2021-10-24 10:42:46
Security forces pursue ISIS cells in south Diyala